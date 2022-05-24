US dollar soars past Rs201 in interbank market

The value of the US dollar soared past the Rs201 mark in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The greenback rose by 48 paisas or 0.24% to close at Rs201.41. In the open market, the US dollar rose by 80 paise to Rs 201.80.

On Monday, the value of the dollar had risen by 79 paise in the interbank market and by 80 paise in the open market.

Earlier the pressure on local currency had eased when the government banned the import of non-essential luxury goods, but since Monday the US dollar has begun to appreciate again due to political uncertainty.

The dollar has increased by Rs15.24 in the interbank market so far this month, while in the open currency market the dollar has increased by Rs16.

Currency dealers say the volatility in the currency market is caused by the ongoing political instability in the country and negotiations with the IMF.

