US dollar soars past Rs201 in interbank market

Greenback appreciates in open market too
Samaa Money May 24, 2022
The value of the US dollar soared past the Rs201 mark in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The greenback rose by 48 paisas or 0.24% to close at Rs201.41. In the open market, the US dollar rose by 80 paise to Rs 201.80.

On Monday, the value of the dollar had risen by 79 paise in the interbank market and by 80 paise in the open market.

Earlier the pressure on local currency had eased when the government banned the import of non-essential luxury goods, but since Monday the US dollar has begun to appreciate again due to political uncertainty.

The dollar has increased by Rs15.24 in the interbank market so far this month, while in the open currency market the dollar has increased by Rs16.

Currency dealers say the volatility in the currency market is caused by the ongoing political instability in the country and negotiations with the IMF.

The following are foreign currency rates on Tuesday, May 24 in the open market.

Currency buying selling
US Dollar 199.9 201.80
Australian Dollar 138 139.25
Bahrain Dinar 534.66 539.16
Canadian Dollar 153.5 155.5
China Yuan 23.5 23.7
Danish Krone 28.83 29.18
Euro 210 212
Hong Kong Dollar 25.61 25.96
Indian Rupee 2.59 2.67
Japanese Yen 1.57 1.61
Kuwaiti Dinar 656.31 661.31
Malaysian Ringgit 45.8 46.25
NewZealand $ 129.94 131.14
Norwegians Krone 20.92 21.22
Omani Riyal 522.84 527.34
Qatari Riyal 55.23 55.73
Saudi Riyal 53.8 55
Singapore Dollar 136 138
Swedish Korona 20.45 20.75
Swiss Franc 208.01 209.76
Thai Bhat 5.89 5.99
U.A.E Dirham 53.8 55
UK Pound Sterling 248 249.5
US Dollar 200 201.5

