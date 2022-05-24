Police raid Dr Yasmin Rashid’s Lahore clinic

Police raided Tuesday evening former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s clinic in Lahore’s Shadman as the government has decided not to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for marching on Islamabad, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday evening.

The police raid come hours after several PTI leaders were arrested in a late-night crackdown across Sindh and Punjab. On Sunday, PTI chairperson Imran Khan announced the party’s long march toward Islamabad on May 29.

SAMAA TV’s Ayesha Atta reported that a heavy contingent of police had reached the clinic after Dr Yasmin held a press conference. They conducted a search operation in six rooms of the clinic.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Dr Yasmin said the nation will not be scared of “police brutality”, they cannot stop the “ocean of people”.

“The government is afraid of “revolution” brewing against them,” she added.

The former provincial minister also condemned the death of a constable during a raid on the house of a PTI worker in Lahore’s Model Town area.

Kamal Ahmed was part of a police party that raided the house of a PTI worker Sajid Hussain early Tuesday. As the police arrived at the house, they said, an unidentified person fired at them from the roof.