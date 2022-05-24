Central bank cuts auto finance tenure drastically

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reduced the tenure for auto finance by almost half as it revised prudential regulation for consumer financing. This means borrowers will have to pay higher monthly installments.

The central bank has also extended other restrictions on car financing in a move that supplemented overall belt-tightening and came a day after the SBP increased the interest rate by 150 basis points to 13.75% in an attempt to control rising inflation.

Under the new prudential regulations the maximum tenure of auto finance facility for vehicles above 1,000cc has been reduced from five years to three years and for vehicles 1000cc and below from seven years to five years.

The central bank has also declared that the restrictions it imposed in September 2021 “ will henceforth be applicable on financing for all locally assembled/ manufactured vehicles, including on financing for vehicles of up to 1,000cc engine displacement and locally assembled/ manufactured electric vehicles.“

The SBP, in its September regulations, had doubled the down payment from 15% to 30%, reduced financing tenure from seven years to five years for vehicles above 1,000cc, and reduced the debt-burden ratio from 50% to 40% of the net disposable income of the prospective borrower.

However, regulation on the Roshan Apni Car scheme for overseas Pakistanis remains unchanged, according to the central bank.

The volume of auto finance hit Rs367 billion in March with a year-on-year increase of Rs3 billion.

The auto sector has seen remarkable growth in the current fiscal year as the economy recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the imports-led growth overheated the economy prompting the federal government to ban imports of all non-essential luxury goods, including vehicles.

The central bank, too, increased interest rates making consumer financing more expensive. This coupled with the latest regulation is expected to dent the sale of locally produced vehicles.