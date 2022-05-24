BISP officer files harassment complain against DG Punjab

A female officer of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has filed a complaint against Director General Punjab Zafar Kamal, accusing him of harassment, disrespectful and hostile behavior.

In the letter sent to the BISP secretary, she claimed that besides her, the DG had harassed three other female employees who chose to stay silent.

The accused official refused to give his version to the SAMAA Investigation while the BISP management also did not respond despite multiple attempts.

The female officer said she has been working at BISP for the last 11 years at different locations but not a single officer has ever launched a complaint against her.

The victim said she joined the Central Zonal Office Lahore on May 10 after getting transferred from Tehsil Office Ferozewala, Sheikhpura District.

The female officer added that she was putting her best effort to undertake her assignments, adding that hardly a day had passed when Kamal called her and her team into his room on May 11.

She complained that Kamal started shouting at her as they entered the room and asked, “Why have you joined this office?”

Despite finding this attitude hostile and harsh, the complainant said she replied to the official politely, but he shouted at her once again.

The victim said the DG then lost his temper and directed her reporting officer to not give her a chair and a table as she was not appointed as an ‘assistant commissioner’.

The victim said the DG did not stop there but then used abusive language and passed derogatory remarks.

The complainant said DG Punjab has created an atmosphere of hatred, torture, and fear at the office.

“Give her some work to do, she is not hired to sit on lap,” she quoted the DG as saying.

She alleged that the official had carried out such kind of harassment with three other female officers which they tolerated to save their professional and personal grace.

The female official requested strict action against the official to ensure a fearless and harassment-free workplace environment.