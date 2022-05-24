Maryam Nawaz: Imran Khan is marching against establishment

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday urged the federal government to allow Imran Khan’s march on Islamabad as the protest would not be against the government but the establishment.

“When he says that he has recognised the real faces of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, what do you think who he is referring to Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, or Shehbaz Sharif,” she said.

“The threat he is issuing is not to us, but the establishment,” she maintained.

‘Imran was mastermind behind constable murder’

She has strongly condemned the “murder” of a policeman during a raid on the house of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore’s Model Town area.

The PML-N leader went on to criticize the PTI leadership for not condemning the killing of the policeman. “PTI’s office leader shot dead the constable during a raid and it has exposed Imran Khan as he did not utter a word in condemnation of the incident,” she said.

Kamal Ahmed was part of a police party that raided the house of a PTI worker Sajid Hussain early Tuesday. As the police arrived at the house, they said, an unidentified person fired at them from the roof.

Maryam said the PTI chief has been “instigating” people to take law and order into their hands as the party “wanted to spread anarchy” in the country.

“I think the person responsible for the murder of the constable is Imran Khan,” she said. “But the person who took the like of the constable and his mastermind [Imran Khan] will not be spared.”

‘Bring your children to Pakistan’

The PML-N vice president also asked the former prime minister to bring his children to Pakistan for leading the march, instead of instigating of youth here to lay their lives “for the sake of him”.

“Since they are Imran Khan’s sons, they will live abroad, and no one will touch them. They will remain in a safe and sound environment, while the sons of the soil will be presented to take bullets to their chests just because a person’s desire for power does not end?”

“Revolution begins at home,” Maryam said while asking Imran to bring his children to stand on the front line instead of directing his supporters to keep backing him and suffer the beatings of Law Enforcement Agencies.

Before starting the press conference in Lahore, the PML-N vice president removed ARY News’ mic from the table, accusing the media house of propaganda against state institutes and PML-N.