How Sherani forest inferno was finally controlled

The fire that had been raging for a week in pine nuts forest in Sherani area of Balochistan has been extinguished, after hectic efforts from the forest department, rescue officials and provincial and national disaster management authorities.

The fire started two weeks ago when the forest was struck by lightning. However, it turned into an inferno after the initial attempts failed to control the fire.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Sherani Forest Officer Ateeq Kakar said the fire line technique helped the authorities to put out the fire after two weeks.

A fire line is a temporary barrier created by removing all vegetation with the help of planting hoes, shovels, or bulldozers. The line ensures a safe barrier between the fire and any unburnt vegetation that could ignite and trap firefighters.

He said that fire was restricted through this technique while the firefighter jet provided by Iran sprayed water.

On Monday, Iran provided Ilyushin Il-76 air tanker to help the firefighting efforts.

Due to its mammoth size, the aircraft was not able to land at Quetta Airport. Instead, it landed at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Monday and took off from the same airport to engage in firefighting operations.

Chief Conservator of Balochistan Forest Department Ghulam Muhammad said the fire in Sherani forest was one of the biggest wildfires in the history of Pakistan. He added that up till now, there have been instances of ground fire in Balochistan’s forests, but this was the “crown” category fire –– a high-intensity fire that rapidly spreads across the forest.

He said that the fire got out of control due to the lack of resources at the province’s disposal. He claimed that now the fire has been completely put out.

Muhammad Yahya, the coordinator Balochistan pine nuts project, claimed that the Sherani Forest spread over 26,000 hectares is one of the most vital pine nuts forests in the world. It produces 650 metric tons to 675 metric tons of pine nuts.

He said that the export value of the pine nuts produced in this forest is approximately Rs2.6b.

He feared that with swathes of forest gutted by the fire, the livelihood of the locals will be affected. He demanded the government to immediately compensate the locals for their losses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed his satisfaction over the firefighting efforts. He said the fire was a huge challenge that was overcome due to the collective efforts of the provincial and national authorities. He thanked the Iranian authorities for providing the firefighting aircraft.

He assured the affectees that they would be compensated for the losses and projects to bring the wildlife back would be initiated.

The fire that started two weeks ago in olive and pine nuts (chilghoza) forests at the Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engulfed swathes of the forest at the Koh-e-Suleiman in Balochistan’s Sherani and Musakhail districts.

Balochistan authorities claim that the fire started on May 9 in forests in Mughal Kot on the KP side and later spread to the province.

The fire claimed three lives, with as many people injured after seven men went to the mountain in an attempt to fight the blaze. Hundreds of people living in a village nearby the forest were also forced to leave their homes.