Tuba Hassan creates history as Pakistan down Sri Lanka in first women’s T20I

Tuba Hassan starred as Pakistan Women have defeated Sri Lanka Women by six wickets in the first T20I of the series in Karachi on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 107 runs, Pakistan reached home in 18.2 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Nida was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan as she remained unbeaten on 36 runs from 27 balls. Meanwhile, captain Bismah Maroof scored 28 runs.

Iram Javed and Muneeb Ali scored 18 runs each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could only muster 106/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Harshitha Madavi and Nilakshi de Silva top-scored with 25 runs each, meanwhile Anushka Sanjeewan scored 16 runs.

The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals which meant that the innings remained bereft of momentum.

For Pakistan, spinner Tuba Hassan was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed figures of 3/8 in four overs. She also registered the best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20I cricket.

𝓐𝓰𝓪𝓲 𝓽𝓮𝔂 𝓬𝓱𝓪 𝓰𝓪𝓲



𝟒-𝟏-𝟖-𝟑



Tuba Hassan registers best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20I cricket 👏🇵🇰 #PAKWvSLW pic.twitter.com/OwgMj4Pzbe — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) May 24, 2022

Apart from Tuba, Anam Amin also claimed three wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Aiman Anwer bagged two wickets for the hosts.

The second and third T20I of the series will be played on May 26 and 28 at the same venue. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.