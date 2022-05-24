Real Madrid v Liverpool: UCL Final in numbers

The preparations for the biggest match of the season, the UEFA Champions League final, between Real Madrid and Liverpool are in final phase as the two titans are set to collide on May 28.

Both European giants will be facing each other in the final once again since the famous Los Blancos’ 3-1 victory in Kyiv thanks to Gareth Bale’s brace and a goal from Karim Benzema.

The buzz is building up on both sides of the camp ahead of the game in Paris this weekend and we have complied some key statistics and records that you should know heading into the game.

Let’s take a deep dive into this:

1 – Liverpool are the only team in the history to beat Real Madrid in a Champions League final. Their sole victory came in 1981, also in Paris.

1 – Real Madrid are the first team in the competition’s history to reach the final despite losing three games in the knockouts – the Round of 16, Quarterfinals and Semifinals.

3 – Real Madrid and Liverpool are the only two teams that have featured in three European Cup finals. First time the two sides met was in 1981, where the Reds emerged victories 1-0, while on second occasion in 2018, the Los Blancos lifted the trophy after 3-1 victory.

5 – Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is on the verge of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in the UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman has scored in five straight UCL knockout stage games, tied with Edin Dzeko for the 2nd-longest streak in the last 12 seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record, scoring in six consecutive knockout games for Real Madrid in 2012-2013.

7 – Benzema has scored seven goals against the Premier League clubs this season, which is most by a player in a single campaign in the Champions League history. The French international has scored has scored four in his last five games against the Reds.

17 – Real Madrid have extended their record of most, 17, European Cup final appearances. Serie A champions AC Milan and Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are at the second spot with 11, while Liverpool will make their 10th appearance this season. This is also their eight final in the UEFA Champions League era.

1 – This is also the first time that Real Madrid came from behind to win the UCL semifinal after losing the first leg. They had been eliminated on all eight previous occasions.

2 – Rodrygo is the first player in the competition history to score in consecutive minutes of a semifinal or final game.

5 – Carlo Ancelotti now holds the record of most final appearances as a head coach. He appeared in 2003, 2005, 2007 with AC Milan; 2014, 2022 with Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp, Sir Alex Ferguson, Marcelo Lippi and Miguel Munoz are all tied on five final appearances.

1 – Liverpool are the first English team to reach five finals in the UCL era (since 1992-93)

1 – The Reds have become the first ever English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season