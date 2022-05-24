Will keep Islamabad safe from ‘violent mob’, vows Marriyum

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriym Aurangzeb that government “will not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) violent mob to disrupt life” in Islamabad unlike before.

“In 2014, PML-N had allowed PTI for a peaceful protest but the ‘violent mob’ kept Islamabad seized for 126 days,” she said. “We will keep Islamabad safe from the mob.”

She was addressing a press conference on Tuesday followed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s media briefing after a key federal cabinet meeting in which the government decided not to allow PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March (Real Freedom March) to enter Islamabad.

The information minister maintained that the PTI chief Imran Khan was delivering “hate speeches” during his public rallies, asking how he would march “peacefully”.

The administration, on the other hand, has imposed Section 144 in the federal capital for two months. According to a notification, the restrictions have been extended up to one kilometre of the Red Zone.