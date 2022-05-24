More blockades as exams cancelled in Islamabad, Punjab-KP road links cut

The road blockades imposed by the PMLN-led federal and Punjab governments have spread across Punjab and the federal capital Islamabad as the authorities launch a massive crackdown to stop the PTI activists from marching on Islamabad. They have already cut all the road links between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The British Council has announced the cancellation of O and A levels examinations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi while Rawalpindi authorities have closed all the educational institutes. Metro bus service has been suspended until May 26.

Petroleum dealers fear that the decision to close road may lead to shortage of petroleum products in some parts of the country.

Punjab capital Lahore has seen the most extensive road closures while Islamabad is being sealed and all entry points will likely be closed before Wednesday morning, SAMAA TV reported.

PTI Chief Imran Khan had announced on Sunday that he would welcome party activists at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway at 3pm on Wednesday, May 25. On Tuesday, he said he would lead the march from KP to Islamabad and go to as far as D-Chowk in fron of the Parliament, ratcheting up the tensions that already ran high.

The PML-N and its coalition partners responded by saying that they would not allow Imran Khan to march on Islamabad with a “mob of miscreants”.

Besides closing the roads, police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists.

The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.

Barricaded Islamabad

Latest reports suggest Islamabad has sealed with authorities placing shipping containers at Faizabad, Ayub Chowk, Expressway, NADRA Chowk, and the crossroad near Serena hotel.

Faizabad is a key junction that has seen protests from political and religious parties in the past. Any protest at this point could disrupt life in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

More shipping containers were brought to Faizabad Tuesday evening before it was sealed, SAMAA TV reported.

The authorities have already sealed Islamabad’s red zone where the Parliament, government offices and diplomatic missions are located.

The PTI had earlier hinted that it was planning to stage protracted a sit-in near the Srinagar Highway — the main artery of the city — without entering the red zone, but Imran Khan later changed the plans and announced that he will reach D-Chowk.

Consequently, the authorities have blocked all the entry points.

In Rawalpindi, the government has sealed all the bus terminals, effectively shutting down inter-city public transport. The most import Pirwadhai and Soan bus terminals were sealed first.

The authorities have told transporters not to ply their vehicles for the next few days.

The government would be deploying over 22,000 security personnel in Islamabad including 4,000 from Pakistan Rangers and 8,000 from Punjab Constabulary. At least 2,000 anti-riot police officers and another 2,000 Sindh police personnel have also been called in to assist Punjab police.

Lahore

Most extensive road blockades were seen in the Punjab capital of Lahore where the government Tuesday morning placed shipping containers over the Ravi Bridge. A heavy contingent of police was deployed there.

The blockade caused a massive traffic jam as the old Ravi Bridge has already been closed for heavy traffic.

Later, the authorities blocked entry/exist points on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and the motorway.

Babu Sabu Interchange on the motorway M2 leading to Islamabad and the interchange on motorway M11 leading to Sialkot have been closed. Similarly, the interchange on the M3 motorway leading to Faisalabad has also been closed.

Google Map showed that the motorways leading out of Lahore have been closed at multiple points.

The government has also closed GT Road at Shahdara, SAMAA TV reported.

KP road links disconnected

All the major roads linking Punjab with KP –– the PTI home province where the party is still in power — have been cut using barricades.

Police and district officials blocked the GT Road by placing shipping containers over the Attock Khurd Bridge which marks the border between Punjab and KP.

They also closed the motorway M1 connecting the two provinces.

Meanwhile, other motorways traversing Punjab, including M2, have been blocked at several places.

In South Punjab district of Bhakkar, the authorities closed the road link with KP’s Dera Ismail Khan by placing shipping containers on the Darya Khan bridge.

SAMAA TV’s Ahmed Nawaz Mughal reported that the local administration in Bhakkar had closed the roads using shipping containers.

Images show local traffic stopped at a road blocked by a trailer truck.

Local authorities block a road in Bakkhar to to stop traffic coming in from nearby Dera Ismail Khan. PHOTO AHMED NAWAZ MUGHAL

Faisalabad

The authorities have closed the motorway with shipping containers at Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad, one of the major Punjab cities.

Reports said PTI activists were planning to leave for Islamabad via motorway.

A heavy contingent of Punjab police has been deployed near the motorway to prevent activists from breaking through barricades.

Jhelum

The GT Road (N-5) has been closed near Jhelum as well by placing shipping containers over Jhelum Bridge. Local traffic was using the old bridge encountering long delays.

Examinations cancelled

The British Council in Islamabad has announced that “due to the developing uncertain situation all GCE & IGCSE exams in Islamabad & Rawalpindi on 25 May (AM/PM sessions) have been canceled.”

“Please check emails/contact schools for details. Exams from 26 May onwards are on as scheduled. We will keep you informed on further updates,” the British Council said in a tweet.

Similarly, Punjab Higher Education Department has canceled the Pakistan Studies P-II paper in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner issued a separate notification to declare that all public and private educational institutions will remain close on May 25.

Section 144

Meanwhile, Sindh and Punjab governments and the Islamabad capital territory administration have imposed Section 144.

Under Section 144, the display of arms and the assembly of more than five people is banned. Along with this, a ban has also been placed on the tools that could possibly be used for aggression as well as provocative speeches.

It has also been learned that the Punjab government is also considering summoning the paramilitary Rangers to ensure the law and order situation in the province.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association has moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the closure of roads and highways and arrest of political workers ahead of the PTI’s long march.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly