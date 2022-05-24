Pervaiz Elahi says govt crossed the line by invading privacy, harassing women

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz crossed the line by raiding houses of the political workers and invading privacy of families.

He said that the government is cutting off its hands and feet by using power on people.

Speaking to the reporters in Lahore, he said the perpetrators of the Model Town are roaming free and termed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah the mastermind of the massacre.

He said the government is cutting off its own hands and feet by resorting to such measures, adding that the government officials would be held accountable soon.

He said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz should feel ashamed while reciting Allama Iqbal’s poetry as they raided the house of her daughter-in-law Nasra Iqbal.

The speaker said the police invaded privacy and manhandled old female lawmakers.

To a question, he said Imran Khan had planned the Azadi March long ago, claiming that the government is frightened of it.

Speaking on the killing of a police official in Lahore, he said that the police barged into the house and raised the point, “How would the residents know if he was a robber or a policeman?”

Responding to a question if he would back Imran Khan’s demand that neutrals should stay neutral during the long march, he said that they were with Imran Khan and whatever (Khan) said was correct.

Speaking about PTI’s long march, he said that the containers would be removed as people from different cities and even Islamabad would swarm the federal capital.

He claimed that the long march would be the largest protest in Pakistan’s history.

Elahi once again reiterated the demand for fresh elections in the country for cooling down political temperature.