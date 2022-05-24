Hamza visits family of deceased policeman, warns Imran Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday visited the family of Lahore police constable Kamal Ahmed who was shot dead as the police raided the house of a PTI activist and father-son duo opened fire.

Speaking to reporters after condoling with the relative of the deceased, with Kamal’s young son on his side, Hamza Shahbaz the blood of the policeman was “not so cheap” and Imran Khan would be held accountable for the death.

He said Imran Khan was launching into “politics of bullets” after years of “politics of expletives”.

The law would take its course to protect the lives of the people, he said.

Hamza apologized to the people of Punjab for the “tough measures” the government has taken to stop PTI long march on Islamabad as roads leading to Islamabad from Lahore and others cities were blocked by shipping containers on Tuesday.