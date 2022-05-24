PSG keen on roping in Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in appointing Pep Guardiola as their manager because he is Qatari owners’ dream coach.

According to a report by L’Équipe, PSG could make a move for the Manchester City manager next season as the 51-year-old contract’s with the Premier League champions will expire in 2023.

The report added that Mauricio Pochettino is likely to stay at the club for another season after star striker Kylian Mbappe publicly praised the former Tottenham manager by stating that he has a “great relationship” with him.

Pochettino was set to leave the club at the end of the season with one of the major reasons being his failure to win the UEFA Champions League.

It must be noted that Guardiola has led Manchester City to four Premier League titles in five seasons. His side also qualified for the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

City owners are keen on extending Guardiola’s contract, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini as manager in the summer of 2016. The former FC Barcelona will extend for a third time if he accepts a new deal, which is likely to run till 2025 according to reports earlier in May.