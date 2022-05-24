Nation watching neutrals in whole scenario, says Imran Khan

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced leaving for Islamabad from Peshawar on Wednesday amid arrests of activists, he said the nation is watching the role of neutrals in the whole scenario and the people would soon pass a judgment on them too.

Addressing a press conference on Teusday, Imran Khan criticized the raids on the houses of PTI activists and workers and demanded the judiciary to intervene.

Imran Khan said there is no difference between a dictatorship and the incumbent government.

There is no room for staying neutral in the prevailing situation, Khan said adding that ‘they’ are aware of the history of Sharifs and Zardari who ‘desire’ democracy only when they are out of power.

He questioned why his party workers were being apprehended and harassed when they hand’t done anything unlawful.

Seeks judiciary intervention

Commenting on late-night arrests of the PTI workers, he said it is the test of the judiciary whether it would protect democracy in the country.

“Would judiciary allow the arrests being made?” he raised the question and said that permission for such actions would dent the credibility of the judiciary.

the PTI chairman claimed that his government never stopped the march on Islamabad by then opposition members during their tenure.

He demanded the judiciary to intervene as the nation is looking up to it for action after the use of power by the government despite they have assured of staying peaceful.

PTI chairman said the police abused the power and raided houses without warrants and harassed the women.

He said the government resorted to such despicable tactics because it feared that a huge number of women would also come out in the long march.

‘Break chains of fear’

Imran Khan said he would leave for Islamabad tomorrow considering it a ‘jihad’, reiterating that it is better to die than to accept the government that has been imposed by foreign powers.

Imran Khan claimed he would lead the largest crowd to Islamabad tomorrow, adding that he doesn’t care about his life despite facing death threats.

He told the people that it is no more Imran Khan’s war and that people should be ready to give any sacrifices. PTI chairman said nobody can stop the ‘sea of the people’ now.

He urged the people and PTI leaders to break the chains of fear to get rid of the imported government while urging the youth to join the movement for a better future.

PTI chairman said, “How many people would they put in jail?” adding that it is just a tactic to frighten people.

He said that there are not enough police or Rangers or space in jails to put so many people behind the bars.

He said the new IG Islamabad is a criminal and asked the Punjab bureaucracy in what capacity they were complying with the orders of illegal chief minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Imran Khan said the PTI was noting down the names’ of every government official who is following “illegal” orders and warned that they would take action against them.

Khan tasks youth to remove all blockades tomorrow

Later in the evening, a ‘charged’ Imran Khan addressed the youth wing of the party in Peshawar during which he pledged not to return from Islamabad until the date of new elections is announced.

Addressing the charged workers of the youth wing, he said it will be the responsibility of the youth to remove all blockades tomorrow, reiterating that their protest would be peaceful.

He said the slaves of the US and convicts have been imposed on the country, reiterating that it is not politics but ‘jihad’ and claimed to lead the biggest convoy in Pakistan’s history tomorrow from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said that the police invaded privacy of families last night and harassed women, adding that the manner in which the action was taken seemed like the PTI workers were traitors.

He said tomorrow will also be the test of police, judiciary, bureaucracy, and neutrals whether they were standing with good and evil.

He said whoever tries to stop the sea of people would be washed away as the people are aware and awaken.

PTI chairman appealed to the nation to partake in the ‘true independence’ movement starting Wednesday.

He directed the party officials to send instructions to the youth to keep all bases covered as the government would create impediments including blocking internet.