Government decides not to allow PTI’s long march into Islamabad

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the federal government has decided not to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned long march to enter into Islamabad

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of federal cabinet, Sanaullah said former Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to create chaos and divide the nation. “A mob of miscreants will not be allowed to create anarchy,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan’s ouster from the power was done through a constitutional method of no-confidence motion.

“To sabotage that process, he [Khan] first propped up the narrative of a foreign conspiracy, when it died down, he claimed threats to his life, now on May 25 he has announced a long march,” said the minister.

He said Khan clearly stated that it will be a bloody march and the government will be forcefully ousted through it.

The minister added that Khan reneged on all his promises when the he marched on Islamabad in 2014.

“They said there were coming for a peaceful march and agreed on a place with the Islamabad administration. But [after arriving] they entered the red zone, threatened the prime minister, incited civil disobedience, put their dirty laundry on Supreme Court and Parliament,” said Sanaullah.

He claimed that the Islamabad High Court asked the PTI leaders to submit an affidavit that they would not back off their promises, but the PTI leaders refused.“

The minister said due to these reasons, the cabinet unanimously decided not to let the protesters enter in Islamabad.

“Had they not called it a bloody march, and not talked about spreading the anarchy, we wouldn’t have put any roadblocks.

The decision by the cabinet came after the government launched a crackdown late Monday night against PTI leaders and workers in Punjab and Sindh.

The police raided the houses of several PTI leaders but managed to arrest only three key leaders from the two provinces. The police rounded up more than 150 PTI workers and booked them under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order or 16 MPO.

In Lahore, the police raided the house of former Finance Minister Hammad Azhar while a meeting of PTI’s central leaders was being held to review the arrangements of March 29 protest.

But the presence of a large numbers of workers provided Azhar a perfect cover to flee the scene and escape the arrest. After their failure to nab Azhar, the police arrested 20 party workers from his house.

The police also raided the houses of former Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, former provincial minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan and Punjab Assembly member Ijaz Khan Jazi in Rawalpindi. The houses of former Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Babar Awan were also raided. However, none were arrested.

In Sialkot, the police raided the houses of Firdous Ashiq Awan and Usman Dar. In Vehari, the police managed to arrest PTI MNA Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal from his house.

The police raided the houses of several PTI leaders and arrested two PTI MNAs from Karachi, Saif ur Rehman and Attaur Rehman.

After the raid at PTI’s member Provincial Assembly Shah Nawaz Jadoon’s house in Kemari, the police took away his father, PTI MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman claimed.

One policeman killed

A policeman was also shot dead during one of the raids in Lahore’s Model Town area.

Kamal Ahmed was part of a police party that raided the house of a PTI worker Sajid Hussain. As the police arrived at the house, an unidentified person fired at them from the roof, the police claimed.

The bulled hit Ahmed in the chest. He was moved to General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police arrested Hussain and his son Akrama and an FIR was registered against them under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.