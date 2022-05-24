Here’s when summer vacations are beginning across Pakistan

The federal and provincial governments have announced summer vacations for students across the country.

Holidays in the educational institutions under the federal board will begin on June 01 and last till July 30. The new session will start on August 01.

Here is a province-wide breakdown of vacations this year:

Punjab

Students in Punjab will enjoy two-month-long holidays. The holidays will begin on June 1 and students will go back to school on August 1. The orders are applicable to both public and private educational institutions.

During the summer vacations, the new course will be provided in public schools.

Sindh

For students in Sindh, the holidays will start on June 01 and end on July 30.

According to the Sindh Education Department, the orders will be applicable to all schools, colleges, universities, and seminaries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, schools will be closed from June 01 and will resume on August 14 while in mountainous regions, the schools will be closed from July 01 and classes will be resumed from August 1.