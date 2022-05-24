Babar Azam identifies targets ahead of West Indies ODIs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opened up about his and team’s targets ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies on home soil.

While speaking to media at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, Azam also highlighted the importance of the upcoming cricket season.

“We are confident about winning the series against West Indies. It is not easy to play in high temperatures which is why players are putting in the hard yards in the ongoing conditioning camp,” said Azam.

’We have a fairly long cricket season. After West Indies we have to go on an important tour of Sri Lanka. We have series against England and more importantly the T20 World Cup as well.“

He also shed light on his preparations for any series.

“I always try to perform in a manner which helps the team. Planning is important when playing in different conditions. I also try to remain calm when I enter the field,” he said.

Azam also opened up playing tri-nation series in New Zealand, which also includes Bangladesh, before the T20 World Cup.

“Playing in New Zealand will benefit us if it happens. Their conditions are similar to the venue of the World Cup, Australia, which will help us in the mega event,” he concluded.

The series against West Indies is scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 8, 10 and 12 June.