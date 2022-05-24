Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan run riot against Indonesia

Pakistan produced a hockey master-class as they defeated Indonesia 13-0 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

Needing a massive win to keep their FIH World Cup 2023 hopes alive, Rizwan Ali scored a hat-trick, while Abdul Manan, Ahmad Ajaz and Rana Abdul netted twice in the game.

Ahmad Ajaz opened the scoring for Pakistan in the first quarter in the first minute of the game. Rana Abdul doubled the lead in the third minute of the game. Abdul Manan and Ali Mubashar scored two more goals in the quarter to make the score line 4-0 for the Asian giants.

The three-time tournament winner, started off the second quarter in a similar fashion, as they went on to score five more goals before the half-time whistle.

At the interval, Pakistan extended their lead to 9-0. Indonesia had no answer to Pakistan’s onslaught as they continued to dominate the game with three more goals in the third quarter.

Ahmad Ajaz scored the only goal for Pakistan in the fourth quart to make the score line 13-0.