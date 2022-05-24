Govt seeks additional time to form judicial commission on Mazari’s arrest

The federal government on Tuesday sought additional time from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday to form a commission to probe into the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari last week.

During the late-night hearing on Saturday, the high court had ordered the release of the former human rights minister along with the formation of a judicial commission to probe into her apprehension.

A single-member bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the case on the petition of Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari.

The petitioner’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry said the police raided PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal’s house last night - like the residences of many other leaders - which he said was a violation of the court’s order.

The chief justice remarked that the political parties do not work when they are in power but turn to courts with their issues when they are not in power.

He said such a condition would not arise if all institutions perform their due duties.

Justice Minallah said that Mazari was illegally arrested, expressing displeasure that the former government officials denigrate the courts on social media and the incumbent government officials are following suit.

He warned that repetition of an arrest like Mazari’s by the government would invite a contempt of court proceeding.

The court ordered the government’s counsels to peruse the verdict again and adjourned the hearing till May 30.