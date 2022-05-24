Ata Tarar challenges Imran Khan to lead ‘Long March’ from Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to lead his Long March from Lahore.

On Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the party’s long march toward Islamabad on May 29. Afterward, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police started taking ‘quick actions’ ahead of the expected march.

Addressing the media in Lahore, he said If Imran Khan has courage, he should lead the march from GT Road, Lahore the way he has done in the past.

He claimed Imran Khan was hiding in Peshawar out of the fear of arrest.

He said that Imran Khan has instructed his people to take part in the march by holding arms. Therefore, chaos or anarchy will not be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The PTI’s objective was only to destroy the country now what will they do with the march. They use religion, and foreign conspiracy even though they have run Zac Goldsmith’s campaign against Sadiq Khan, they just want to create chaos across the country because they are no more in power, he lamented.

He said the govt decided to impose Section 144 after the police officer embarked on martyrdom because no one has allowed ruining the peace of the country. He asked what was his fault of him?

On the other hand, he criticized Fawad Chaudhry, saying that he should be shameful because he was also hiding why he can not lead from Jhelum