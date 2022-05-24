Brides of the Quran: Cloistered to their room to safeguard property

Women being “married to the Quran” is a custom that has been practiced in different parts of Pakistan for decades. The abusive practice is particularly widespread in the southern province of Sindh, where many feudal lords have married members of their family, including daughters and sisters to the holy book.

Their ultimate aim with the practice is to ensure that these women forfeit their inheritance rights in property and other wealth.

Once “married to the Quran” these women are cloistered to their residences, they are neither allowed to leave their homes nor can they wear new clothes.

One such ‘Bride of the Quran’ has shared her story with SAMAA TV.

The woman said she was quite young when her father passed away. Her brothers, however, did not wish dissolve the family-owned property.

They argued that if she gets married, their property would be snatched away from them because they would have to pay her her share.

To prevent that, one day, they placed the Holy Quran on her hands and declared that henceforth her entire life must be spent in the name of the holy book, she said

They ordered her to stay in a room forever, living a sequestered life where she cannot meet even her brothers.

They emotionally blackmailed and threatened her, saying that if she did not consent to her “marriage” with the Holy Quran, they would commit suicide or kill her mother.

“Just for the sake of brothers, I had to become a ‘Satti’.”

What do scholars, rights activists say

Religious scholars, however, denounced the concept of marriage with the Quran as un-Islamic.

Speaking on SAMAA TV, Mufti Waseem Bandagi said that it was an act of barbarism to force someone to renounce their lawful inheritance or to not allow someone to make decisions about their marriage or curb their freedom.

“Such traditions are against the religion and Islamic teachings, and are strictly forbidden in Islam. Even the Holy Prophet (PBUH) categorically prohibited these kinds of acts in his last sermon,” Mufti Bandagi explained.

Hussain Musarrat, an activist from the Women Action Forum, told SAMAA TV that this custom was also referred to as “Haq Bakshish”, which literally means giving away one’s rights.

Under this custom, women are asked to take an oath on the Holy Quran along the lines of: “I forego my inheritance rights now and have no [property] right hereafter.”

According to rights activists, this practice, which has been deemed illegal under Pakistani law, is used to stop the redistribution of property amongst daughters and sisters.

As per Pakistani law, Haq Bakshish is banned. However, social activists working on the ground say it is quite difficult for the government to learn about cases of Haq Bakshish as such matters are usually considered closely guarded family secrets.

According to a 2007 report published by Asharq Al-Awsat, there were at least 10,000 brides of the Quran in Sindh and other regions where the practice was common.