Police officer shot dead during ‘search operation’ at PTI worker’s house

A policeman was shot dead late Monday night during a raid on the house of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore’s Model Town area.

Kamal Ahmed was part of a police party that raided the house of a PTI worker Sajid Hussain. As the police arrived at the house, an unidentified person fired at them from the roof, the police claimed.

The bulled hit Ahmed in the chest. He was moved to General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police arrested Hussain and his son Akrama and an FIR was registered against them under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.

According to the FIR launched at the Model Town police station, a police party arrived at 1:40am in Model Town Block C for a search operation to collect information on tenants.

When the police knocked on Hussain’s door, he arrived with his son at the terrace carrying firearms. Hussain shouted at the police and threatened them with dire consequences, the FIR added.

The FIR added that Hussain asked Akrama to fire straight at the police. As he opened the fire, a bullet his Ahmed who fell down on the ground. Afterwards, Hussain also opened fire at the police with his weapon.

The police said both Hussain and Akrama have confessed to the killing of Ahmed. However, a forensic report was awaited to identify the culprit.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Federal Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the killing of a police officer was a brutal act of violence which should be condemned. He said those responsible would be punished and the law would take its course.

In a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed Hussain was an ex-army officer who opened the fire on the police at the apprehension of being robbers.

He held Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Sanaullah for the death.