Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at Cannes 2022

Pakistani film ‘Joyland’ has taken all praise after its screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The cast and crew along with director Saim Sadiq proudly represented the country at the festival.

The feature film category at Cannes only takes 14 movies and for the first time a Pakistani movie has made the cut.

Following the screening, the team received a standing ovation and a lot of appreciation from the viewers and jury.

Joyland is the story of a sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the bloodline. At the same time, their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.

The cast includes Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq. The film is produced by Sarmad Khoosat, Apoorva Guru Charan, and Lauren Mann.

Actor Sarwat Gilani was the centre of the attention at the red carpet event as she shines in shimmery mint green long shirt by Elon.

Sharing a series of stunning photos of herself, she wrote, “the flag is monumental it represents me, my land, my struggles & my culture. It is the embodiment of what I am as an artist and to represent it at @festivaldecannes is a dream come true. This is for all those who believed in me, for those who supported me, and for my land of amazing people.”

She rounded off her look with high heels and minimal accessories including earrings and statement rings.

Sania Saeed also shared a post on Instagram slaying in a white gown.

Sarmad Khoosat wrote, “this isn’t even one-tenth of the team. Love and power to all of you who aren’t in this photo”

In 2018, Mahira Khan had made heads turn, making debut at Cannes 2018. She stunned in a black, figure-hugging off-shoulder gown and walked straight into the hearts and minds of many.

Sharing her experience about the international festival, she had said she was really honoured as this was a proud moment for Pakistan and it will hopefully open a lot more doors in future.