PTI leaders arrests, Pakistan IMF talks, new US ambassador

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have gone into hiding to evade the arrests after the police late Monday night raided the houses of key party leaders, including former finance minister Hammad Azhar. The houses of PTI leaders Asad Umer, Babar Azam, Firdous AShiq Awan, Usman Dar, Mehmood ul Rashid were also raided. The police in Karachi arrested MNA and PTI leaders Saifur Rehman and Ataullah Khan.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that people cannot be left at the mercy of mob, hinting at the upcoming long march of PTI towards Islamabad

The second round of negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund will start from today. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail left Monday to take part in the negotiations.

Donald Armin Blome, a career member of the senior US Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, took charge as the new United States (US) ambassador to Pakistan.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased the interest rate by 150 basis points to 13.75% in an attempt to control rising inflation.

According to the statement issued by the central bank, the action, together with much needed fiscal consolidation, should help moderate demand to a more sustainable pace while keeping inflation expectations anchored and containing risks to external stability.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has been named amongst the “100 Most Influential People of 2022”, a list put together by Time magazine.

CJP Bandial’s profile was penned by senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan and placed in the leaders’ category. “Bandial is widely respected for his personal integrity,” the profile described the top judge.