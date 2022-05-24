Hammad Azhar claims ‘he could be arrested’ by Lahore Police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar has claimed that police have raided his residence to arrest him and other leaders.

“Police at my house to arrest me and others,” Hammad tweeted. The development came two days after Shireen Mazari was arrested by Islamabad police in the federal capital. She was later released when Islamabad High Court ordered to produce Mazari before CJ Athar Minallah’s court.

PTI, on the other hand, in a statement on Twitter termed the police presence outside Hammad Azhar’s house “violation of court orders”, warning “concerned authorities” of serious consequences.

Talking to SAMAA TV’s Omer Yaqoob, the security guard, deployed outside Hammad Azhar’s house, claimed that police “forcefully entered” into the residence and the SHO beat him. “The police then misbehaved with [PTI leader] Dr Yasmin Rashid too,” he added.

The security guard further claimed the police were there to arrest Hammad.

Several PTI workers have staged a protest outside his residence and said they would remain there as they fear the police could arrest him anytime.