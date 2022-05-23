Donald Blome takes charge as US ambassador to Pakistan

Donald Armin Blome, a career member of the senior US Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, took charge as the new United States (US) ambassador to Pakistan.

According to the statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador Donald Blome began his assignment and will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan.

“I am thrilled to be in Pakistan,” Ambassador Blome said. “I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture.”

“Most importantly, in this 75th year of U.S.-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries,” it added.

Earlier in March, the US had confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome, following his nomination in October 2021, as its next ambassador to Pakistan, almost three years after David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.

Blome has recently served as the US Ambassador to Tunisia. He had also served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad, and Kuwait.

Who is Donald Blome

Announcing Blome’s nomination, the White House described him as “a career member of the Senior Foreign Service” from the “class of Minister-Counselor.”

The senior diplomatic ranks in the US are (from lower to higher) Counselor, Minister-Counselor, Career Minister, and Career Ambassador.

According to the White House, before becoming the US ambassador to Tunisia Blome was Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Libya External Office in Tunis, Tunisia, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, and Director, Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

He has also served as Political Counselor, Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan and Minister-Counselor for Economic and Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, the White House said.

Earlier in his career, Ambassador Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counselor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, it said.

Ambassador Blome earned a B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Michigan, and he speaks Arabic as well, it added.