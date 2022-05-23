Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in the general area Mir Ali, according to ISPR.

“Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” it added.

The soldiers were identified as Sepoy Zahoor Khan, 20, the resident of Lower Dir and Sep Rahim Gul, 23 the resident of Abbottabad.

“During intense exchange of fire, the two soldiers fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat,” it stated.

A clearance operation was launched in the area after the attack.