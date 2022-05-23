Times lists CJP Umar Ata Bandial amongst 100 most influential people

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has been named amongst the “100 Most Influential People of 2022”, a list put together by Time magazine.

CJP Bandial’s profile was penned by senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan and placed in the leaders’ category.

“Bandial is widely respected for his personal integrity,” the profile described the top judge.

Aitzaz pointed to top judge’s widely noted judgment at the height of the constitutional turmoil in Pakistan last month when he overturned then-prime minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve the National Assembly in order to dodge a no-confidence motion tabled against him.

“Pakistan, a nation of more than 220 million, is too big to fail yet too unpredictable to ignore. With a fragile economy in a hostile neighborhood, the country was already walking a tightrope before the ouster of prime minister Imran Khan’s government by a unified opposition backed by the army,” it stated. “Today, with world markets wreaking havoc on its economy and civil-military relations again under strain, Pakistan appears a hair’s breadth away from its next crisis.”

The senior lawyer described Bandial as the “polite and understated” Chief Justice of Pakistan and an “antidote to the rising temperatures”.

In early April, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, led by Bandial, overturned Prime Minister Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament, declaring it “unconstitutional.”

“As other institutions lock horns in a battle for advantage ahead of impending elections, the court looms large as the final arbiter,” the profile stated.

He maintained that the top judge has been “widely respected” for his personal integrity, and the Columbia- and Cambridge-­educated jurist bears the heavy mantle of not just delivering justice but also being seen to do so.

“How far he succeeds in this task may well determine the trajectory of Pakistan, and its region, for years to come,” it added.

Justice Bandial — a profile

Justice Umar Ata Bandial was born on September 17, 1958, in Lahore. He received his early education from different institutes of Rawalpindi, Kohat, Peshawar, and Lahore.

He graduated with an Economics degree from Colombia University and then earned a law degree from London.

He started his career in 1983 in Lahore, and with hard work, became a Lahore High Court judge in 2004.

Justice Bandial refused to take the oath under the controversial Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO), introduced after emergency had been declared in the country on November 3, 2007, by then-President Pervez Musharraf.

He was amongst the judges who were restored after the ‘Adliya Bahali Tehreek’ or the Lawyers’ Movement.

Justice Bandial became the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court on June 1, 2012. Just two years later, in June 2014, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He was part of the bench that ruled on the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(f)(1) of the Constitution.

A day before he took the oath, Justice Bandial warned against assailing judges on social media and urged the bar to take notice of it before the Supreme Court is forced to act.

Justice Bandial is expected to serve as the top jurist of the country for 19 months, until September 16, 2023.

He is expected to be succeeded by senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who will serve till October 25, 2024.