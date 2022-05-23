Why was US interested in PTI’s ‘backbenchers’, asks Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan has once again repeated his claim that a “foreign conspiracy” had been hatched to oust him from the prime minister’s office. He also asked why , if it had no role, why the United States (US) was interested in meeting party backbenchers before the meeting between Pakistani ambassador and US Diplomat Donald Lu.

The former prime minister was talking about the alleged “US-orchestrated regime change” in the country, the ongoing political turmoil, and the contrasting relations with the US during Trump and Biden administration in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson on Monday.

“In an official meeting he (Donald Lu) tells the ambassador that unless you get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence … which by the way had not been table as yet but he seems to know about it … Pakistan will have to suffer consequences,” Imran said.

“Go on to say of course if you have gotten rid of him you will be forgiven. Such arrogance,” he added.

The PTI chief maintained that the US Diplomat Donald Lu should be sacked for talking about a prime minister of a country with such “bad manners” and “sheer arrogance” during an official meeting.

“Imagine telling an ambassador of a country with 220 million people that you should get rid of your prime minister and the next day a no-confidence motion is tabled in the parliament,” he said.

The ousted prime minister pointed out that he had put forward the cypher, sent by the Pakistan envoy, in the cabinet where it was read out and that it was decided to place it before the National Security Council – the apex security body of the country.

“All the services chiefs were present because this was blatant intervention in the internal affairs of Pakistan for a regime change,” he added.

When asked about taking up the issue with the US president or the secretary, the former prime minister said that the NSC meeting had decided to give a demarche — registering a protest with the US both, in Islamabad and Washington DC.

“Then it was presented to the parliamentary committee and National Assembly speaker,” he said.

“The President of Pakistan, who had the cypher, sent it to the Chief Justice of Pakistan that there should be an inquiry held in the interference.”

‘Perfect relations with Trump administration’

Talking about the relations between the PTI-led government and the US, Imran said that he enjoyed “perfectly good” relations with the Trump administration.

When the Biden administration took over, he said that it coincided with what was happening in Afghanistan.

“They never got in touch with me. There was no US ambassador in Pakistan,” Imran said, expressing his displeasure. He continued that the people of Pakistan were his “first responsibility”.

“We have 50 million people living below the poverty line, so when Russia offered us a 30% discount on oil and a 30% discount on wheat import, India does the same, but this was taken against me as if I was being anti-US and anti-Americans,” he told Anderson.

‘Russia visit was long planned’

The former prime minister also clarified misconceptions about his visit to Russia amidst the Ukraine crisis. He explained that the visit had been planned a long time before the invasion and that all the stakeholders in Pakistan were on board.

“The military wanted hardware from the Russians. We [civil government] wanted oil. The gas pipeline was being negotiated for the past five years,” he said, asking how he could know that the day he would land in Moscow “Putin decided to go in Ukraine”.

“I would have regretted if we had known about this invasion and then I had gone in because I do not believe in military solutions. I have opposed all military ways of achieving political ends,” he highlighted.