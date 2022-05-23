PML-N Okara rally canceled due to severe weather

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on Monday canceled its rally in Okara due to bad weather, SAMAA TV reported.

According to SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer, Okara received heavy rain along with hailstorm during the day owing to which the site turned muddied.

PML-N had completed all preparations for its rally. The stage was ready and chairs were set for the attendants.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other leaders were scheduled to reach Okara till 8pm to address the public gathering.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, on the other hand, had already excused from attending the public gathering.