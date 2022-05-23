Federal capital’s administration starts sealing ‘Red Zone’ as PTI’s long march date nears

With only a day left until the PTI’s supporters descend on the federal capital, demanding the dissolution of the national assembly and a date for fresh elections, the administration of the city has started sealing all roads leading to the ‘Red Zone’ with shipping containers.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday started taking ‘quick actions’ ahead of the expected PTI long march, scheduled to reach the federal capital on Wednesday.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) chaired an emergency late-night meeting on Sunday, following it up with another meeting early on Monday morning, to finalize the installation of containers on roads leading to Red Zone, including D-Chowk, Serena Chowk, and NADRA Headquarters.

The IGP has also canceled the leaves of all officials, except for those taken for emergency purposes, until further orders.

The Red Zone houses the Parliament House, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Supreme Court and other key government installations.

PTI seeks safety of marchers

Meanwhile, the PTI has approached the Islamabad district administration, seeking permission to stage a sit-in in the federal capital while seeking measures to ensure stringent security at the protest site for participants.

PTI Islamabad general secretary submitted an application with the district administration in which he said that the party chief has decided to stage a sit-in somewhere between Sectors H-9 and G-9 along the busy interprovincial Srinagar Highway.

The application called on the district administration to take safety measures for the participants of the march and the site where the stage will be set up.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the district magistrate has written to ICT Police SSP Operations, the Special Branch AIG, and the Industrial Area assistant commissioner, seeking their opinion on security matters pertaining to the long march.

PTI approaches Islamabad High Court

The PTI has also approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against feared arrests of its leaders and workers and the closure of major thoroughfares.

The petitioner, PTI leader Asad Umar, pleaded with the court to restrain the city administration and the police from arresting PTI leaders and workers.

He said that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to peaceful protest and that the government must respect this right.