PTI govt’s decision to export sugar despite shortage created 2018 crisis

The Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision to allow the export of sugar in 2018 created the sugar crisis, reveals document submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

This was submitted in reply of the questions posed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Shazia Marri. The report said that sugar prices were increased due to the increasing gap in demand and supply of sugar.

The document shows that in 2017-18, total production of sugar was 6.61 Million Metric Tons (Million MT) while the local consumption was at 5.2 Million MT. The production, however, decreased by over 20 per cent to 5.26 Million MT while the demand increased to 5.43 Million MT.

Despite the low production and higher demand in the country, the ECC in October 2018 allowed the export of sugar.

When the PTI government was unable to control the price hike, it had to import sugar in order to meet demand.

The ministry blamed the demand and supply situation for the increase in sugar prices. It said that in recent years, there has been a drastic decrease in sugar production. Higher sugarcane price paid to the farmers is also one of the reasons for the increase in the cost of sugar.

In last four years, the prices of essential commodities have increased significantly but the highest increase was recorded in the prices of edible oil and sugar.

The price of palm, the raw material for the edible oil and ghee, had doubled due to Covid-19 and pushed the prices of edible oil and ghee to record high in the country, the ministry said.