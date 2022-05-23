Kaira raises illegal trial of Yasin Malik with with human rights bodies

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday appealed to global human rights organizations over the illegal trial and ‘conviction’ of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by the Indian government

In a statement released on Monday, the government said that Kaira wrote to Amnesty International, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch New York. He also sent a letter to the Human Rights Watch of Pakistan.

The adviser wrote that Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was indicted on May 19, 2022, on fictitious grounds which was a gross violation of human rights and fundamental rights.

The PM’s aide maintained that the Hurriyat leader has been constantly fighting against atrocities committed by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the international community and human rights organizations to take practical steps to stop India from carrying out the “unjustified and unilateral trail” against Yasin Malik.

Earlier on Saturday while addressing a news conference, the Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had assured to raising the matter on all international forums, particularly pursuing legal and human rights aspects.

India had convicted Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a case dating back to 2017, which had been filed against him by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office after his conviction, the government strongly condemned “another abhorrent attempt” of the Indian government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership in IIOJK.