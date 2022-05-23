Gold rate reaches all-time high in Pakistan

The gold price on Monday increased by Rs2,350 per tola, taking the rate of the precious metal to an all-time high of Rs141,650 in Pakistan.

In the international market, too, 24k-gold jumped as much as $15 per ounce and settled at $1,862, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. It had earlier peaked to $1,927 per ounce on April 7.

In the domestic market, the price of 10-gram of 24-gold increased by Rs2,015 and is currently being traded at Rs121,442.

Silver price

Meanwhile, silver also recorded a slight increase in its prices by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10-gram. It is being sold at Rs1,590 and Rs1,363.16, respectively.