PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif decides to stay in govt despite political, economic pressures

After extensive deliberation, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has decided to continue running the government as he refused to dissolve the national assembly amid political pressure and economic woes, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The decision comes after rounds of consultation with the top leadership of the heads of the ruling coalition parties during last week.

This comes a day after PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan announced that ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ on Islamabad from Wednesday. The PTI believes that the current regime has been installed by the US through a conspiracy. The party is demanding dissolution of the national assembly and fresh elections.

Speculations were running rife that the government would dissolve the assembly and go for fresh elections before the long march of PTI. PML-N led government, however, has decided otherwise. It said that the government is determined to complete its constitutional tenure till August 2023.

SAMAA TV reported that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has endorsed the decision of staying in the government despite economic and political pressures. The awaited decision has also been communicated to an ‘important personality’ by the PML-N supremo, reported SAMAA TV.

The PML-N led government has also decided to counter PTI’s long march strictly if the marchers resort to unlawful activity.

It has been decided to arrest the participants of the long march who would try to take the law into their hands.

Along with it, the government has also decided not to accede to any unconstitutional demand by PTI chairman Imran Khan.