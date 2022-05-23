State Bank increases interest rate by 150 basis points

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased the interest rate by 150 basis points to 13.75% in an attempt to control rising inflation.

According to the statement issued by the central bank, the action, together with much needed fiscal consolidation, should help moderate demand to a more sustainable pace while keeping inflation expectations anchored and containing risks to external stability.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lamented the fact that the inflation outlook deteriorated due to domestic and international factors. “Provisional estimates suggest that growth in FY22 has been much stronger than expected,” it added.

It further noted that the then prime minister Imran Khan’s energy subsidy package “exacerbated” the prediction and put pressure on the exchange rate.

“Globally, inflation has intensified due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and renewed supply disruptions caused by the new Covid wave in China,” the statement said.

It maintained that all central banks across the world are suddenly confronting multi-year high inflation and a challenging outlook.