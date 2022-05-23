Winners and losers from Europe’s top five football leagues

The teams in Europe’s top five football leagues, Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and La Liga, were engaged in riveting action across the 2021-22 season.

As the football season draws to a close, we take a look at the winners and losers from best leagues in the world.

Winners

AC Milan

The frequent change in club owners, reckless spending and poor squad management were few of the major reasons which resulted in AC Milan’s fall from grace over the past few years despite once being considered one of the best clubs in Europe.

However, under manager Stefano Pioli, who was appointed in 2019, the club has finally turned a corner and clinched their first Serie A title since 2011.

Pioli’s clever recruitment, which mostly relied on young players, has paid dividends with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao leading the way this season.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title this season, which is the most by any team in Spain, with the Los Blancos finishing comfortably ahead of rivals FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

At the start of the season, Real Madrid’s transfer strategy suffered a major blow as they were unable to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG despite offering €200m which meant that they started their campaign with only one reliable striker in the shape of Karim Benzema. However, the Frenchman turned up with the goods when his side needed him most, top scoring with 27 goals, and led the Los Blancos to the title.

There were also concerns about Madrid’s aging midfield at the start of the season but Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro came on top with another stellar season.

Tottenham

Spurs were languishing in ninth place when Antonio Conte took charge of the club in November. The North London club found themselves in a precarious position with Champions League football looking out of sight.

However, Conte instilled self-belief in the team, along with astute tactics, to put Tottenham back on track. The team’s work rate also improved significantly under the Italian.

Conte’s recruitment policy was also on point, especially the signing of Dejan Kulusevski in the winter transfer window. The Swedish player had 13 goal involvements (five goals, eight assists) against his name from 18 Premier League appearances.

With the right reinforcements, Conte has the ability to turn Spurs into a dangerous side next season.

Losers

Manchester United

Manchester United had a season to forget as they registered their lowest ever points tally, 58, in the Premier League era. Even Cristiano Ronaldo’s return could not help the team avoid an embarrassing campaign.

A string of poor results and toothless football led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, last year. Michael Carrick was placed in temporary charge before being replaced by Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. However, the managerial change could not improve the team’s fortunes as the team finished in sixth place and slipped to the Europa League.

However, the Red Devils would hope that they will get back on track next season under new manager Erik ten Hag, who won six titles with Ajax including three league trophies between 2017-22.

Atalanta

Atalanta didn’t qualify for European competitions for the first time in six seasons as they finished in eighth place in Serie A.

Since 2016, manager Gian Piero Gasperini has done a great job to ensure Atalanta finish in the top four regularly which is why finishing outside European places comes as a major setback for the La Dea.

One of the main reasons why Atalanta didn’t do well this season was the fact that they did not spend much in the last transfer window as compared to their competitors. This was coupled with injury setbacks, throughout the season, which made it difficult for them to stay in the top four race.

There is no doubt about the impressive work done by Gasperini at the club but their owners must spend more in the upcoming transfer window in order to become competitive once again.