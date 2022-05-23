PM Shehbaz re-appoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has re-appointed Dr Saeed Akhtar as Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) chairman.

The prime minister also restored the hospital’s board, with Dr Saeed as the chairman, to revive the health facility and ensure costly medical treatment to needy and poor patients from all across Pakistan free of cost, according to APP.

Dr Saeed, who was the founder of the PKLI and headed the institute, returned from the US, upon the insistence of the prime minister.

The prime minister visited the PKLI Sunday where he was briefed about the financial and administrative matters and restructuring of the institute.

Speaking to the media after his visit, the prime minister said Dr Saeed will serve the ailing humanity, and added that 50percent of the patients will be treated free of cost at the hospital.

“Dr Saeed was removed by the previous government and the hospital built at a cost of Rs20billion was immensely damaged in last four years and hundreds of patients were deprived of the medical treatment,” the PM said.

He added that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took action against the hospital while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) searched thousands of documents, but in four years could not find “corruption of even a dime.”

Dr Akhtar was heading the PKLI when Shehbaz Sharif was Punjab chief minister. However, he left the country after former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of the hefty salary paid to the hospital’s doctors in April 2018.

He ordered a NAB inquiry into the hospital’s working and placed Dr Akhtar’s name on the exit control list.

The former CJP suspended the PKLI board and formed a committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, to manage and run the hospital’s affairs.

Later, in March 2019, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court reversed the decision of the former CJP and restored Dr Saeed as hospital’s head and removed the restriction on his foreign travel.