Iran’s ‘mammoth air tanker’ to help in fire extinguishing operations in Sherani forest

Iran is sending its massive Ilyushin Il-76 air tanker to help Pakistan put out the fires in the pine nuts (Chilgoza) forest in Sherani district of Balochistan that has been raging for the last 10 days.

Due to its mammoth size, the aircraft will not be able to land at Quetta Airport. Instead, it will land at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Iranian aircraft had been used to control forest fires in Georgia, Armenia, and Turkey and was declared the world’s best fighter jet by international organizations during Turkey’s forest firefighting operations.

The Chilgoza forest sprawling 26,000 acres in Sulaiman Range is one of the biggest pine nut forests in the world.

The production of Chilgozas from the forest is between 650 and 675 metric tons annually with trading volume of around Rs2.6 billion.

The inclusion of the Iranian aircraft Ilyushin Il-76 will prove significant in fire extinguishing operation in Sherani as currently only two helicopters of Pakistan Army are taking part in the effort that has been termed ‘inadequate’.

Iran’s air tanker

A spokesperson of Iran General Consulate said that Iran has sent the firefighting air tanker on Pakistan’s request, claiming it to be the biggest in the world with a capacity of carrying 40 tons of water which it can release precisely on the target.

He added that the Ilyushin Il-76 will help in putting out the inferno in the pine forests of Sherani district.

He said the aircraft will land at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi today (Monday) and will take off for the operations from the location.

He said the air tanker will stay in Pakistan until the forest blaze is completely put out.

‘2 million trees burned down’

The forest fire has taken a heavy toll on the green cover as millions of trees have been wiped out.

Sherani Forest Officer Ateeq Kakar said nearly 2 million trees have been burned to ashes to date and expressed concern that the blaze is spreading towards the Sulaiman Mountains.

He said the rescue teams are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to huge mountains and strong winds.

Rescue operations underway

Meanwhile, Forest and Wildlife Secretary Dostain Jamaldini said their 115 workers are taking part in the fire extinguishing operation.

Speaking about difficulties in the rescue operation, he termed Sanglakh Mountains as the ‘biggest deterrent’ in their efforts. However, the secretary said that the intensity of the fire has decreased after many days.

Pakistan Army helicopter taking part in fire fighting operation but it has been termed inadequate. Photo: Online

He said that apart from the forest department, the workers of Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and locals are also taking part in the rescue efforts.

He said the department is providing community members with necessary tools and equipment including axe, shovel, water coolers etc.

He said that two helicopters of Pakistan Army are also taking part in the fire extinguishing operation.