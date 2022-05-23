Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

After three-day practice and preparations at the Southend Club, Karachi, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are ready for action with the first of the three T20Is set to be played tomorrow (Tuesday).

Both sides are eager to showcase their talent, skill and temperament in the shortest format of the game.

All three matches will be played at the Southend Club which is in close proximity to Karachi’s Sea View Beach. The weather is expected to stay hot and humid but the Karachi sea breeze is expected to make the conditions better for the two teams with the T20Is set to start at 2pm local time.

Both teams have so far played 13 T20Is against each other and have an even record with six wins apiece (one No Result).

The last time these two sides faced off in a T20I bilateral series, Pakistan came out on top with a 2-1 win. Tomorrow’s match will be the first T20I between the two sides in Pakistan.

In the current ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, Pakistan are placed at seventh, one place ahead of Sri Lanka.

In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, spinner Anam Amin and pacer Diana Baig represent Pakistan in the top ten. Athapaththu is ranked eight amongst the batters and occupies the seventh spot in the all-rounders’ rankings while Nida Dar is placed ninth.

Both captains have meanwhile set their sights on a series win in what is Sri Lanka women’s first tour to Pakistan in more than 16 years.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series with Sri Lanka,” Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said. “After the World Cup we will start afresh with an aim of winning both T20I and ODI series. We have a packed schedule this year and this series will help us prepare for the challenges ahead especially the Commonwealth Games.”

“We are excited to play a strong Pakistan team in its backyard,” Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said. “Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always enjoyed friendly relations and I am confident the series will be played in good spirit. The weather is hot and humid and it will test us but at the same time it will provide us an opportunity of testing our skills in challenging conditions.”

The three T20Is will be followed by three ICC Women’s Championship ODI fixtures.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sachini Nisansala, and Sugandika Kumari.

Series schedule: 24 May – First T20I 26 May – Second T20I 28 May – Third T20I 1 Jun – First ODI 3 Jun – Second ODI 5 Jun – Third ODI