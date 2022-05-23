Watch Live

Why Usman, Haider and Asif were not picked for Windies series?

Series will be played from June 8
Samaa Web Desk May 23, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday named a 16-member contingent for the upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series, which was scheduled to be played in December last year, will be played in June. The series was postponed after the Covid outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

The star-studded squad features players like Captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and youngsters like Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Haris.

However, there were three noticeable absentees from the 16-member squad, namely batters Asif Ali, Haider Ali and leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim commenting on their exclusion said that they are in the board’s plans for the shortest format.

“Usman along with Asif Ali and Haider Ali remain in the PCB’s plans for the shortest format as they have a series of T20I lined up this year, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” he said while announcing the squad.

Moreover, he said that players such as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir.

The series will start from June 8 in Rawalpindi.

Here is how fans reacted to the development:

