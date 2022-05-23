Why Usman, Haider and Asif were not picked for Windies series?

Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday named a 16-member contingent for the upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series, which was scheduled to be played in December last year, will be played in June. The series was postponed after the Covid outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

The star-studded squad features players like Captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and youngsters like Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Haris.

However, there were three noticeable absentees from the 16-member squad, namely batters Asif Ali, Haider Ali and leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim commenting on their exclusion said that they are in the board’s plans for the shortest format.

“Usman along with Asif Ali and Haider Ali remain in the PCB’s plans for the shortest format as they have a series of T20I lined up this year, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” he said while announcing the squad.

Moreover, he said that players such as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir.

The series will start from June 8 in Rawalpindi.

Here is how fans reacted to the development:

Good Squad. Khushdil Shah over Haider Ali doesn’t make any sense at all. https://t.co/LoD1MgQ9Og — Aqeel (@AqeelViews) May 23, 2022

good to see muhammad haris in the squad but will he be given a chance, addition of dhani is a good sign ...



don't know why naseem shah is again ignored and haider ali is not pickedd again, time for new ones to be given a chance in this series !!



overall a good squad 🌚❤️ pic.twitter.com/eRAwmk0SrE — M S C 🇵🇰 (@_friendlycheema) May 23, 2022

Saud Shakil being dropped from odis is a positive.

Asif Ali being dropped is ok because last time his bad from in odis got him kicked from T20s also.

Usman Qadir is still as inconsistent as he was in 2019.

Haider without that woeful form was never surviving the cut. — Abdullah Hammad (@abdullahhammad4) May 23, 2022