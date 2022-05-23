ECP issues notification to de-seat Punjab Assembly members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification to de-seat 25 members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz in the election of the chief minister on April 16.

The ECP de-seated these lawmakers on May 20, stating that they had defected from the party by voting against the party’s directives.

“Pursuant to the Order dated the 20th May, 2022 … the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de-notify the following members Provincial Assembly of Punjab from their respective constituencies in terms of Article 63(4) of the Constitution,” said the notification.

ECP Notification to de Seat... by mo malik

According to the notification, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Faisal Hayat, Mehar Muhammad Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Malik Asad Ali, Mouammad Amin Zulqrnain, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahara Batool, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohammad Tahir, Mohsin Atta Khan will no longer be the members of the assembly.

Uzma Kardar, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, who were assembly members on the reserved seats for women have been de seated, while members on the reserved seats for non Muslim, Haroon Imran Gill and Ijaz Masih, have also been de notified.

The 25 dissident members of the PTI voted for Shahbaz, who secured 197 votes - 11 more than the required 186 - to become Punjab chief minister. With these members de seated, he has lost the majority in the house.

While approving the declaration of defection against the lawmakers, the electoral body said, “We are of the view that the casting of votes by the respondent[s] in favor of opposing candidate is a serious issue and worst form of betrayal of the electorate and party’s policy. Therefore, we hold that the defection in the subject cases shall not depend upon strict proof of observance of prerequisites as provided in Article 63-A.”

The ECP decision came in wake of a ruling by a larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on a presidential reference about the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. The apex court had declared that the vote of defecting lawmakers would not be counted in the final tally.

The PTI welcomed the decision, saying that half of the ‘conspiracy’ against the Imran Khan government had been rolled back.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that after the de-seating, the constitutional crisis in the province has deepened as no party in the assembly has the number of votes require to win the cheif minister election.

He said the time for the drama is over and the country should go to fresh elections immediately.