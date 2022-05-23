Economy will improve only after IMF agreement: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the economy will only stabilize once an agreement is reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the government will try its best to shift the least burden on to the public.

The minister further said that any decision on the dates for holding fresh elections will be taken by the coalition government and the nation will be taken into confidence in this regard.

Addressing the media in Lahore, the federal minister said the incumbent government was trying to stabilize the economic situation in the country, which is why it was speaking with the global lender.

Criticizing the political opposition, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for questioning the economic progress of the incumbent coalition government, Iqbal said those who had destroyed the economy in the past 3.5 years were demanding an explanation on the current situation from a government that is just four-weeks-old.

He said the economy will only stabilize after an agreement is reached with the IMF on continuing the frozen loan program. He added that the government is trying its best to give maximum relief to the public in wake of the agreement, hinting that the international financial lender could impose tough conditions on Islamabad to continue and extend the loan.

On spurring development in the country, Iqbal said some nine industrial zones were scheduled to be established in Pakistan by 2020. However, he claimed that not even one of those zones were built. He further alleged that the Gwadar port had been ‘destroyed’ while subliminally pointing to the inaction of the previous government.

Elections and long marches

On holding fresh elections as demanded by the opposition PTI, Iqbal said that it is the incumbent government who will decide on when to hold elections in the country and reiterated that they have not yet taken any decision in this regard.

Commenting on the long march announcement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan will be allowed to do everything that lies within the scope of the Constitution.

The federal minister accused Imran Khan of pursuing the politics of anarchy since 2014.

A new film of ‘Independent Pakistan’ has started after the film called ‘Naya (new) Pakistan’, Iqbal quipped while referring to the campaigns of the PTI.

He said Imran Khan is trying to convert youth into ‘mental slaves’ by proselytizing that we are not an independent nation, adding that an atomic Pakistan cannot be a slave.