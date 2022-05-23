Indian football in chaos as FIFA ban looms

Indian football is in a state of chaos after the removal of Praful Patel from the presidency post by the Supreme Court.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is studying the Supreme Court’s ruling and to decide the future of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

According to The Times of India, the top court last week ended Patel’s 13th stint as AIFF president and the committee, whose tenure was scheduled to end in December 2020.

I’m not worried about a FIFA ban…….this rot in Indian Football has gone on too long, maybe a ban will wake up some of the suits 🤡🤡 and result in the major surgery that is needed !! #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/u1UToSuecg — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) May 23, 2022

Currently, a three-member committee is running the AIFF operations.

Article 19 of the FIFA statutes states that “each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties”.

“FIFA’s rule is only to have an elected body in place,” Patel told TOI. “No government and no court-appointed body can run the affairs of the member association.”

If FIFA decides to ban India due to third-party interference then all the football activities in the country will come to a standstill.

If the ban comes into effect India is likely to lose hosting FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in October. The event will then be rescheduled.

India will be playing three matches in the 2023 AFC Cup Qualifiers next month but in case of a ban, those matches will be called off.