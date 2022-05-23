PSX loses 500 points as investors foresee more political instability

A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced the date for the long march towards Islamabad, the Pakistan Stock Exchange shed more than 500 points.

As antsy investors, foreseeing another political crisis, pulled out their investments, the market dropped by 520 points by 12pm Monday. The benchmark KSE-100 index began at 43,100 points at the first trading day of the week, but within three hours, it fell to 42,580 points.

The investors are not expecting any positive turnaround in the current state of the economy due to mounting political and economic challenges. They believe the upcoming PTI long marks would lead to political instability, which would impact and already tottering economy.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the IMF program was also not inspiring much confidence despite Foreign Minister Miftah Ismail’s expectations of good news. Moreover, the upcoming hike in the interest by the State Bank has compounded the investors’ worries.

Since the current government came to the power, the PSX has lost more than 300 points.