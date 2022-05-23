FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will arrive in Switzerland Monday to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos from May 23 to May 26.

The foreign minister, who is attending the meeting at the invitation of WEF president, will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, the theme for this year’s meeting was “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.”

“Both the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues,” the statement added.

The foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of geopolitical developments and global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

The foreign minister will also meet his counterparts on the event’s sidelines.