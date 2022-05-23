Pakistan face India in Asia Cup opener today

The stage is set for the Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2022, where arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash in the tournament opener.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the tournament, as the World Cup spot is up for grabs for Pakistan.

For the defending champions India, the tournament provides a platform to test its bench strength ahead of a busy season, which includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the FIH World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, The Green shirts are looking to make the cut for the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The top three teams at the end of the Asia Cup will qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. India have already qualified for the World Cup as the hosts.

Both India and Pakistan have won the tournament three times each, while South Korea is the most successful team having clinched the title four times out of 10 previous editions.

They are placed in pool A with Japan and hosts Indonesia, while, Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B.

In a mega battle, India will face off against Pakistan in Pool A match on May 23.

As far as head-to-head is concerned, Pakistan have a slim advantage with 77 victories in 177 meetings against India’s 64.

India and Pakistan have last played each other in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 which India won 4-3 to claim bronze medal.