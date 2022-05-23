Did Russian oil help India reduce petrol, diesel prices?

The Indian government Saturday slashed petrol and diesel prices by INR9.5 (Rs24.27) and INR7 (Rs18.03) respectively, prompting multiple statements from ex-prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan that cheaper Russian oil allowed the Delhi government to pass on the benefit to Indian people.

Since his ouster from the prime minister’s office on April 9, Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed that his government had been negotiating a deal to buy Russian oil and wheat at cheaper rates which allegedly prompted the United States to conspire and overthrow his government as punishment for the daring attempt to pursue an independent foreign and trade policy.

In a tweet on Saturday, which he followed up with statements during his news conference in Peshawar on Sunday, the former prime minister pointed to the recent move by New Delhi to slash fuel prices as a key piece of evidence to substantiate his claims.

The question arises, did India really buy Russian crude oil at discounted rates leading to New Delhi reducing petrol and diesel prices in the domestic market even as oil prices surge globally.

And, could Pakistan have followed India’s footsteps in securing a similar relief for its people? If so what was stopping it?

Let us take a closer look at these issues.

Types and benchmarks of crude oil

The analogy between crude oil and water runs deeper. Underground water, pumped out of wells in different parts of a country, would not taste the same. In one city it may be undrinkable and in the other, sweet and refreshing.

The same logic applies to crude oil, which like water, is extracted from the ground. Some types of crude oils are more desirable and valuable, others not.

Crude is categorized into four types or classes:

Very light oil: ideal for the production of jet fuel, petrol, ether, petroleum spirit

ideal for the production of jet fuel, petrol, ether, petroleum spirit Light oils: good for the production of diesel and domestic fuel oil

good for the production of diesel and domestic fuel oil Medium oils: available in abundance but not desired for higher viscosity

available in abundance but not desired for higher viscosity Heavy fuel oils: the most toxic ones

Since crude oils differ in their usability and some may be in higher demand than others, the oil market applies different benchmarks to determine oil prices.

Brent The most well-known benchmark is Brent with a roughly two-thirds share in the market. Brent currently refers to oil extracted from the fields in the North Sea.

It falls in the category of very light oils.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) This benchmark refers to oil extracted from wells primarily located in the United States. It is also categorized as ‘very light oil’.

Due to heavy shipping costs, WTI is mostly consumed within the United States and its price is linked to domestic demand.

Arab light crude is a benchmark referring to oil wells in the Mideastern region. It is priced slightly lower than Brent for being a tad lower in quality.

Currently, Brent is selling at $112.55, WTI at $110.28, and Arab Light at $109.42 per barrel.

There are several other benchmarks such as Iran Heavy — being sold at $108.01

Urals crude The crude oil extracted from Russian wells falls under the Urals crude benchmark. Russia mixes heavy oil from the Urals mountains with light oil from Western Siberian fields and sells it as Urals crude.

Oil prices since Russian invasion of Ukraine

We know that following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, oil surged in the world markets. However, this is only part of the story.

Historically, the prices of Urals and Brent have seen a negligible difference. This difference was less than two dollars in the immediate run-up to the Ukraine invasion.

But it soon began to widen and within a month Urals was trading $30 less than the price of Brent.

While the war fueled fears about the future of Europe as well as oil prices, the Brent soared because western buyers shunned Urals crude.

India not the only country to buy Urals crude

As Urals crude became cheaper, because its primary customers shunned it, several non-western buyers preferred it over the Brent for the obvious reason.

Contrary to the myth propagated by some people, India is not the only country buying cheaper Russian crude oil. While Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States stopped buying Urals crude, the 27-nation EU did not agree to the ban, though some countries such as Poland and Norway joined the embargo individually.

Russian crude is currently being shipped to several destinations in Southeast Asia.

Where India differs from other countries is that it increased the import of Urals crude by several folds. Before the Ukraine war, it was purchasing slightly north of two million barrels per month.

But in May, this quantity increased to almost 14 million barrels, according to data gathered by Kpler, a commodities research group.

Multiple oil companies from India have been buying cheaper Russian oil, but it is not true that Moscow provided oil to Delhi at a special discount. Urals crude is already almost 30 percent cheaper than Brent.

New Delhi has yet to negotiate a special discount with Moscow. The chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, the state-run oil company, announced on Thursday that the country was still in talks with Moscow to buy oil at discounted rates.

India is demanding a discount for being the largest customer of Russian oil.

China is also planning to increase Urals crude imports but it comes at the expense of Iranian crude oil, with its exports taking a dip.

Did Russian oil help India slash prices

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in a series of tweets, saying the government had slashed the Excise Duty and other taxes.

She also said that the cut in duties would cause heavy revenue losses.

There was no mention of cheaper Russian oil in the statement, nor there could be as Russian oil constitutes — after the recent increase — only 5% of total Indian oil import of 4.8 million barrels per day.

Of the 4.8 million barrels per day, 1.2 million barrels comes from Iraq, the top supplier for India.

It is not possible for the government to refine and sell Russian oil separately from oil imported under other benchmarks. Hence, no question of Indian price reduction being linked to Russian oil.

Why Pakistan is not buying Russian oil

Before Pakistan could import cheaper Russian crude oil, it needs to address another issue: the inability or underutilization of local oil refineries to meet domestic demand. In other words, Pakistan is already not refining the quantity of crude oil it should be doing.

Consequently, it has to import expensive refined products, i.e., petrol and diesel from other countries such as the UAE.

More than half of Pakistan’s oil import bill comprises of petroleum products. Producing the same products at local refineries could go a long way to help save precious foreign exchange.

As the chart above shows, the country spent over $6 billion on the imports of petroleum products and $4 billion on crude oil in 2019.

In the subsequent two years, when the coronavirus lockdowns slowed the economy and travel curbs reduced the number of vehicles on the roads, the amount spent in these heads reduced drastically, but the ratio did not change much.

This leaves huge questions about Pakistan’s ability to refine Urals Crude oil at local refineries. Without this, any concept of importing crude oil from Russia would be moot.