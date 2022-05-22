Shireen Mazari claims her arrest was ‘enforced disappearance’ attempt

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari has claimed that she was not arrested but it was an attempt of enforced disappearance which was foiled.

She also thanked the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on taking notice of her arrest by the anti-corruption department on Saturday.

In her first interview after getting released to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Tikka Khan Sani , PTI leader narrated the story from the moment she was apprehended.

Mazari said she was going to her friend Munza Hasan’s house and saw a heavy contingent of the Kohsar police including four women personnel on Gomal Road.

She said the police stopped her vehicle and asked her to come out. Upon refusal, Mazari said she was dragged out of her car and a man in plain clothes snatched her cell phone.

They then shoved me in the trunk bed of the white pickup truck, she told, adding that the officials did not have arrest warrants.

Mazari said the vehicle was travelling towards Lahore and then one of the officials received a call to return. They turned the vehicle from Kallar Kahar and slowed it down near Islamabad toll plaza.

They were [probably] looking for a magistrate for the paperwork as they did not have the warrants, the former minister said.

Mazari told that the police then took her to Police Lines where she was kept for 3,4 hours and the personnel did not let her contact with the family.

Mazari said she had then and there settled score with the policewoman who had assaulted her during the arrest, claiming it was not an arrest but a bid of enforced disappearance which was foiled.

Talking about the case for which she was booked, the former minister said that the patwari was the suspect in the cases registered in 1958, claiming that her name was incorporated later.

To a question, Mazari said previously she had concerns over the opening of courts at night, but it is now a precedent. She thanked IHC chief justice for the rapid relief along with those who condemned her arrest.

Talking about her daughter Imaan Mazari – who is also an activist, PTI leader said she is proud of her daughter who actively engages in human rights cases.