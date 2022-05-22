Hasnain undergoes official bowling test

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has underwent an official bowling test after remodeling his action, according to a report by espncricinfo.

Hasnain was suspended, in February earlier this year, from bowling at international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal, the country’s cricket board said. His elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits.

Hasnain, 21, was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last month.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match last month, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

However, Hasnain has now made changes to his action after bowling around 5000 balls under the guidance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) specialists.

The result of the test will be shared with ICC and all other member board within two weeks.

“It is understood that the structure of his new bowling action remains the same though his wrist, arm rotation and landing has been tweaked allowing him to bowl with consistent and repeatable action,” the report said.

“He underwent multiple unofficial tests and the PCB, alongside Hasnain, went for official tests after getting encouraging results,” it added.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.